Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETApollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $61.73M (-13.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.