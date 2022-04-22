KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETKKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $42.08M (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KREF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.