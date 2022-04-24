Ameriprise Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmeriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.90 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.72B (+11.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.