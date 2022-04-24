Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (+4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $595.35M (+24.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.