American Campus Communities Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmerican Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+20.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $255.17M (+9.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ACC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.