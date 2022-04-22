Game publisher Ubisoft draws buyout interest - report
Apr. 22, 2022 1:03 PM ETUbisoft Entertainment SA (UBSFY)BX, KKR, TTWO, ATVI, EA, UBSFFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- French videogame publisher Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) is drawing buyout interest from suitors who are kicking the tires on the publisher of the Assassin's Creed and Far Cry franchises, Bloomberg reports.
- Blackstone (BX) and KKR are linked to preliminary looks at the company, though there's no serious negotiation under way and early talks might not lead to any bid.
- Ubisoft shares had gained 11.2% in Paris Friday, and its pink-sheet listing (OTCPK:UBSFY) is up similarly, +11.7%.
- Stock in Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) - linked from time to time in buyout chatter - has jumped 2% in reaction to the news.
- Among other major publishers, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - en route to its own acquisition by Microsoft - has pared losses in recent minutes, now -0.2%, and Electronic Arts (EA) has moved higher, now +2.1%.
- After a sharp decline in its stock over the past year, Ubisoft is valued about €4.8 billion (about $5.2 billion).