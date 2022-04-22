Lands' End dips after downgraded to Hold at Craig-Hallum citing declining trend in consumer spending
- Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) slips after Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy with a price target of $15, down from $35.
- This downgrades comes after Gap (GPS) substantially lowered its Q1 outlook.
- Analyst Alex Fuhrman believes trends must have deteriorated suddenly and sharply for Gap, and given the size of its portfolio he is inclined to think that such a sudden slowdown is likely driven by consumer spending, not because Old Navy's "spring collection features the wrong shade of pink," said Fuhrman.
- He thinks Lands' End has executed well over the past few years, but is "certainly not immune to broader economic trends."
- Gap (GPS) now sees Q1 sales falling at a low- to mid-teens clip vs. prior guidance for mid- to high-single-digit declines due to execution challenges with the Old Navy business.
- Shares of Gap (GPS) touched a new 52-week low of $11.07 early in the Friday session.
