U.S. rig count ekes out slim gain in latest Baker Hughes survey

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Active drilling rigs in the U.S. edged higher by 2 to 695, the fifth straight weekly gain and 58% above year-ago levels, Baker Hughes reported Friday in its latest weekly report.

U.S. rigs targeting crude oil added 1 to 549, while gas rigs also gained 1 to 144, while two rigs remained classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin stayed flat at 333; rigs in the Williston Basin rose by 2 to 35.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU), (OILK), (OLEM)

Bank of America's commodities team has forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 43 in the first 12 weeks of this year.

