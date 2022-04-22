Qualtrics International stock hits record low on multiple PT cuts after results

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) stock reversed gains and tumbled to a record low on Friday after multiple brokerages cut its price target following its Q1 earnings report.

Piper Sandler trimmed XM's PT to $40 from $48, maintaining its Overweight rating. The new PT implies 64.3% upside to XM's last close.

Analyst Brent Bracelin said XM's Q1 earnings beat "reinforces our positive bias on the solid veteran leadership that is safely navigating a dynamic environment".

Morgan Stanley cut XM's PT to $43 from $54 on compression in the peer multiple group and reiterated its Overweight rating. The new PT implies 76.7% upside to XM's last close.

XM's results and sales outlook reflect stability in demand despite concerns on macro uncertainty and exposure to Europe, analyst Keith Weiss wrote in a note.

JMP Securities slashed XM's PT to $46 from $59, reiterating its Market Outperform rating. The new PT implies ~89% upside to XM's last close.

Deutsche Bank cut XM's PT to $33 from $36, maintaining its Buy rating. This implies 35.6% upside to XM's last close.

Barclays lowered XM's PT to $30 from $32 and maintained its Equal-weight rating. This implies 23.2% upside to XM's last close.

XM stock, which rose ~4% postmarket Thursday after the results, declined 36% YTD.

Wall Street analysts on average rated XM Buy, with an average PT of $40.33.

Meanwhile, SA Quant Rating on XM is Hold.