Industrial cleaning systems provider JE Cleantech stock soars following US IPO

JE Cleantech Holdings (JCSE) stock rocketed following its $12M initial public offering, soaring 350% in early afternoon trading Friday.

The Singapore-based company offered 3M shares priced at $4 per share, raising $12M. Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy 563K additional shares at the public price.

In conjunction with the IPO, a selling stockholder offered 750K shares priced at $4 per share, raising $3M.

Shares of JE Cleantech opened at $14.20. The stock recently changed hands at $18.05, up 350%, at approximately 1:10 p.m. ET.

View Trade Securities is serving as sole bookrunner on the deal.

Based in Singapore, JE Cleantech Holdings’ JCS-Echigo unit designs, manufactures and sells industrial cleaning systems to clients in Malaysia and Singapore. Its subsidiary Hygieia Warewashing is a provider of central dishwashing and general cleaning services for the food and beverage industry, mostly in Singapore.

