Industrial cleaning systems provider JE Cleantech stock soars following US IPO

Apr. 22, 2022 1:28 PM ETJCSEBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

JE Cleantech Holdings (JCSE) stock rocketed following its $12M initial public offering, soaring 350% in early afternoon trading Friday.

The Singapore-based company offered 3M shares priced at $4 per share, raising $12M. Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy 563K additional shares at the public price.

In conjunction with the IPO, a selling stockholder offered 750K shares priced at $4 per share, raising $3M.

Shares of JE Cleantech opened at $14.20. The stock recently changed hands at $18.05, up 350%, at approximately 1:10 p.m. ET.

View Trade Securities is serving as sole bookrunner on the deal.

Based in Singapore, JE Cleantech Holdings’ JCS-Echigo unit designs, manufactures and sells industrial cleaning systems to clients in Malaysia and Singapore. Its subsidiary Hygieia Warewashing is a provider of central dishwashing and general cleaning services for the food and beverage industry, mostly in Singapore.

For a closer look at JE Cleantech, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “J.E. Cleantech Targets $12 Million US IPO”.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.