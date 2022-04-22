There have been few worse places to invest than the Chinese online education sector in the past year. However, a rebound in shares of stocks like New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU +1.7%), TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL +3.1%), and Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE:GOTU +4.8%) are receiving a small reprieve.

Along with flagship Chinese tech stocks like Alibaba, JD.com, and Pinduoduo, the stocks are rebounding after reaching deep into technically oversold positions earlier in the week.

In the past year, crackdowns by the Chinese government on tutoring services and profitable online learning platforms have been swift and incredibly harsh. According to the South China Morning Post, the sweeping crackdowns that have come in waves over the past year have shuttered 90% of tutoring firms in the country.

For those that remain open, including the aforementioned names, business is surviving rather than thriving. For example, TAL Education (TAL), New Oriental (EDU), and Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) have all fallen over 90% in just the past year.

Aside from technical positioning, the education sector in China may be benefiting from its broad omission from the latest list of companies added to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA) announced on Thursday.

Read more on the latest additions to auditing requirements on foreign businesses listed in the US.