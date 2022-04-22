Evelo Biosciences names former Alnylam, MyoKardia CEOs as strategic advisors
EVLO, ALNY, BMY
- John Maraganore and Tassos Gianakakos, the former CEOs of, respectively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) and MyoKardia, are joining Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) as strategic advisors.
- Maraganore was Alnylam's founding CEO and just left the company last year, while Gianakakos served as MyoKardia CEO for eight years until the company was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) in 2020.
- Evelo (EVLO) is focused on inflammatory diseases. Its late-stage candidate, EDP1815, is in phase 2 for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
- Shares are up 12% in Friday afternoon trading.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings views Evelo (EVLO) as a strong sell.