Evelo Biosciences names former Alnylam, MyoKardia CEOs as strategic advisors

Apr. 22, 2022 1:35 PM ETEvelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO)ALNY, BMYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Shot of an empty boardroom at work

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

  • John Maraganore and Tassos Gianakakos, the former CEOs of, respectively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) and MyoKardia, are joining Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) as strategic advisors.
  • Maraganore was Alnylam's founding CEO and just left the company last year, while Gianakakos served as MyoKardia CEO for eight years until the company was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) in 2020.
  • Evelo (EVLO) is focused on inflammatory diseases. Its late-stage candidate, EDP1815, is in phase 2 for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
  • Shares are up 12% in Friday afternoon trading.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings views Evelo (EVLO) as a strong sell.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.