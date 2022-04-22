Silicon Motion Technology gains amid takeover speculation

SSD drive - State solid drives isolated on white background

Bestgreenscreen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) gained 1.6% amid takeover speculation.
  • There's speculation that a mystery bidder is said to be circling Silicon Motion (SIMO), according to a Betaville report. It's not clear who might be interested in acquiring SIMO.
  • Silicon Motion (SIMO) has a market cap of $2.7 billion.
  • Back in 2010, Silicon Motion (SIMO) and Solid State System denied speculation that the companies were in talks to merge, according to DigiTimes.
  • Earlier this month, Silicon motion said it expects 1Q22 revenue above the consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.