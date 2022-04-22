Silicon Motion Technology gains amid takeover speculation
Apr. 22, 2022 1:37 PM ETSilicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) gained 1.6% amid takeover speculation.
- There's speculation that a mystery bidder is said to be circling Silicon Motion (SIMO), according to a Betaville report. It's not clear who might be interested in acquiring SIMO.
- Silicon Motion (SIMO) has a market cap of $2.7 billion.
- Back in 2010, Silicon Motion (SIMO) and Solid State System denied speculation that the companies were in talks to merge, according to DigiTimes.
- Earlier this month, Silicon motion said it expects 1Q22 revenue above the consensus.