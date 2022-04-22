Medtronic's planned purchase of Intersect ENT said expected to close in May

Apr. 22, 2022 1:41 PM ETIntersect ENT, Inc. (XENT), MDTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Medtronic at Canada Headquarters in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Medtronic's (NYSE:MDT) planned purchase of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) is now likely to close in May instead of this month.
  • The delay come as the companies want to give the Federal Trade Commission time to review a divestiture buyer, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited two sources familiar.
  • Dealreporter earlier this month reported that the parties expected to close the deal this month when a timing agreement with the FTC expires in mid-to-late April.
  • Medtronic, which agreed to purchase XENT for $1.1B in August, said last month XENT intends to divest its Fiagon business as the companies work to gain U.S. antitrust approval for the deal. The companies agreed on a sale and purchase agreement for the sale of the Fiagon business to Hemostasis LLC.
  • The Fiagon sale is expected to also close next month, according to Dealreporter.
  • Recall in November that Intersect ENT received a second request from FTC for planned sale to Medtronic.
