Apr. 22, 2022 1:54 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) has internally announced a reorganization - part of its transition to a post-media life - and it's making Jeff McElfresh its chief operating officer.
  • McElfresh has been the CEO of AT&T Communications - which foretold him moving to a more central role as the telecom spun off its WarnerMedia holdings into the new Warner Bros. Discovery.
  • He'll continue to report to John Stankey.
  • Also joining Stankey's leadership team is Chief Technology Officer Jeremy Legg; Chief Marketing and Growth Officer Kellyn Kenny; and Thaddeus Arroyo, who had been CEO of AT&T's Consumer business.
  • Arroyo will now be chief strategy and development officer on Stankey's team.
  • Amid an afternoon downdraft in the stock market, AT&T is down 3%.
  • On Thursday, it was among the market's top gainers after an upbeat earnings report where it beat profit consensus and mobile subscriber forecasts.
