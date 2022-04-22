Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) is getting a firm endorsement less than a week before its earnings release on April 28.

While shares of the Illinois-based marine manufacturer moved lower along with much of the market on Friday, analysts at Baird indicated their belief in the long term prospects for the firm.

“Our dealer checks indicated healthy demand with retail constrained by limited product availability,” Baird analyst Craig Kennison wrote in a note to clients. “We see exceptional value in Brunswick but acknowledge that valuation is not always a useful trading signal. Still, patient investors willing to look through an economic downturn should add Brunswick to the priority list.”

To be sure, he noted that the near term environment will almost certainly be noisy. Specifically, economic fears such as the war in Ukraine, increasing inflation, fuel costs, and Fed policy are likely to weigh on the stock for the foreseeable future. That, of course, applies to the company’s upcoming earnings results.

Kennison clarified that if investors can see through some rough seas at present, they will likely be rewarded in the long run. He assigned a Buy rating and a $120 price target to shares, pointing to significant upside for the stock.

