Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude down ~$5.00 from last Friday's close

Apr. 22, 2022 2:01 PM ETUSO, JETS, E, VLO, BKR, PBR, EQNRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • This week's DOE inventory update showed a surprise draw in oil and oil products of 12.8mb (USO).
  • TSA checkpoint data pointed to mixed passenger volumes; flat week on week and down ~9% versus 2019 (JETS).
  • China's oil product demand is expected to fall 20% year on year in April, according to Bloomberg sources.
  • Italian oil product demand surpassed 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic began, according to Bloomberg (E).
  • Blended refining margins made new year-to-date highs this week, according to Valero (VLO) indicators.
  • The Baker Hughes (BKR) rig count showed oil-directed rigs rising by 1 on the week.
  • Norway's oil production in March missed targets by 181kb/d.
  • Drilled but uncompleted wells continued their rapid decline in March, according to the DOE.
  • Libya announced force majeure at several export terminals, as protests took ~500kb/d of oil production offline.
  • Petrobras (PBR) and Equinor (EQNR) started production at Roncador five months ahead of schedule, adding 20kb/d of supply.
