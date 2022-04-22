Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude down ~$5.00 from last Friday's close
- This week's DOE inventory update showed a surprise draw in oil and oil products of 12.8mb (USO).
- TSA checkpoint data pointed to mixed passenger volumes; flat week on week and down ~9% versus 2019 (JETS).
- China's oil product demand is expected to fall 20% year on year in April, according to Bloomberg sources.
- Italian oil product demand surpassed 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic began, according to Bloomberg (E).
- Blended refining margins made new year-to-date highs this week, according to Valero (VLO) indicators.
- The Baker Hughes (BKR) rig count showed oil-directed rigs rising by 1 on the week.
- Norway's oil production in March missed targets by 181kb/d.
- Drilled but uncompleted wells continued their rapid decline in March, according to the DOE.
- Libya announced force majeure at several export terminals, as protests took ~500kb/d of oil production offline.
- Petrobras (PBR) and Equinor (EQNR) started production at Roncador five months ahead of schedule, adding 20kb/d of supply.