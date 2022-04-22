Medtech developer Aclarion (ACON) saw its shares plunge following its downsized $9.4M initial public offering, with the stock trading down 45% in early afternoon trading Friday.

Shares of Aclarion opened at $2.90, hitting a high of $3.29 in morning trading before sliding. The stock recently changed hands at $2.40, down 45%, at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET.

Aclarion offered 2.17M shares with accompanying warrants to buy 2.17M shares. The price of one share coupled with one warrant was $4.35, with the warrants carrying an exercise price of $4.35 per share. The IPO generated gross proceeds of approximately $9.4M.

Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 325K additional shares and warrants at the public price. Maxim Group is serving as sole bookrunner.

The IPO had been downsized three times from the company’s original filing in January, which showed it planned to raise up to $48.3M. A filing on Tuesday indicated the company had cut its target down to $11M.

Aclarion markets a software product called NOCISCAN-LS that helps surgeons identify spinal discs that are causing pain in patients suffering from lower back pain. The product is used to process data collected through MR spectroscopy.

