Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.83B (+9.2% Y/Y).

Looking back, the beverage giant reported better-than-expected Q4 results, with organic revenues growth of 9%. However, higher costs weighed on margins and profits, both declining from the year-ago quarter.

For full-year 2022, the company expects to deliver another year of strong topline-driven growth, with organic revenue growth of ~7-8% and comparable currency-neutral EPS growth of 8-10% versus 2021. Q1 Comparable net revenues are expected to include ~3% currency headwind in addition to a 3% tailwind from acquisitions.

Coca-Cola raised its dividend the week after its results, announcing a $0.44/share quarterly dividend, up 4.8% from prior dividend. A presentation at the CAGNY Conference impressed Morgan Stanley, with the firm highlighting multiple levers to stoke new growth and manage inflation pressures.

Analyst Dara Mohsenian said: "KO's presentation from Chairman & CEO James Quincey and CFO John Murphy reinforced our view that the company is well positioned to deliver topline growth ahead of peers and upside to consensus topline/EPS estimates over the next several years with strong underlying growth given an advantaged business model and positive strategy changes under still relatively new management."

Enhanced innovation, more effective marketing and strong system-wide market execution were identified as potential revenue drivers.

Coca-Cola (KO) suspended its business in Russia last month, a move that could likely impact its international sales. Investors will also be looking at how rising costs amid inflationary and supply chain pressures affect the firm's margins and profitability.

The stock was among Goldman Sachs' top picks in terms of pricing power in consumer staples. JPMorgan also named Coca-Cola among its pick of stocks with strong brand equity and solid market share positions, allowing them to price against the cost pressures.

However, recent SA contributor analyses have been cautious. Valuentum highlighted Coca-Cola's product launches and pricing strength as positives, but said that stock price is overvalued. Beersheba Research noted that Coca-Cola has higher margins, but Pepsi (PEP) has historically demonstrated more resilience in downturns.

A YTD price return comparison against peers:

Over the last 2 years, KO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.