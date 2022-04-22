U.K.'s financial regulator says digital banks should improve financial crime controls
Apr. 22, 2022 2:36 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority said Friday that challenger banks, or young digital-based lenders that aim to compete with traditional depository institutions, should improve how they assess financial crime risk, according to the agency's annual review, which focused on six challenger banks that offer a quick and easy application processes.
- The FCA's warnings come amid an increase in the number of Suspicious Activity Reports submitted by challenger banks.
- Furthermore, the regulator pointed to challenger banks' lack of due diligence checks on customers, and some didn't even have financial crime risk assessments in place, the FCA said.
- Although challenger banks are an important aspect of the U.K.'s retail banking sector, "there cannot be a trade-off between quick and easy account opening and robust financial crime controls," said Sarah Pritchard, executive director, Markets at the FCA. "Challenger banks should consider the findings of this review and continue enhancing their own financial crime systems to prevent harm," she added.
- In Jan. 2021, JPMorgan Chase expanded its retail banking business into U.K.