RLJ Lodging, Chatham, Apple Hospitality top lodging picks at Oppenheimer
- Oppenheimer analyst Tyler Batory starts coverage of the lodging REIT sector with a bullish outlook on the back of strong leisure travel and a corporate-led recovery in urban market RevPAR (revenue per available room).
- In addition, low supply and average daily rate growth, along with operational improvements, should boost margins, Batory said in a note to clients.
- The analyst's top picks are RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), and Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), all rated Outperform. RLJ stock is rising 1.4% in Friday afternoon trading, CLDT is up 2.1%, and APLE +1.3%.
- Others winning an Outperform rating are Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR), Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT), Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND), and Playa Hotels and Resorts (PLYA).
- Starting out with a Perform rating are: Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT), Service Properties Trust (SVC), and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR).
- Taking a longer-term perspective, see how the stocks of RLJ, CLDT, APLE, BHR, and HT have fared against the S&P 500 in the past three years in this graph.
