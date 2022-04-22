RLJ Lodging, Chatham, Apple Hospitality top lodging picks at Oppenheimer

Apr. 22, 2022 2:36 PM ETRLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)CLDT, APLE, BHR, HT, LIND, PLYA, AHT, SVC, XHRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Oppenheimer analyst Tyler Batory starts coverage of the lodging REIT sector with a bullish outlook on the back of strong leisure travel and a corporate-led recovery in urban market RevPAR (revenue per available room).
  • In addition, low supply and average daily rate growth, along with operational improvements, should boost margins, Batory said in a note to clients.
  • The analyst's top picks are RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), and Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), all rated Outperform. RLJ stock is rising 1.4% in Friday afternoon trading, CLDT is up 2.1%, and APLE +1.3%.
  • Others winning an Outperform rating are Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR), Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT), Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND), and Playa Hotels and Resorts (PLYA).
  • Starting out with a Perform rating are: Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT), Service Properties Trust (SVC), and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR).
  • Taking a longer-term perspective, see how the stocks of RLJ, CLDT, APLE, BHR, and HT have fared against the S&P 500 in the past three years in this graph.
  • SA contributor Gen Alpha makes the case to revisit Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)
