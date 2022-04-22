Why did RLX Technology stock jump today? Volatility continues for Chinese names

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) added 5.44% in Friday afternoon trading as the bouncy trading in the Chinese branded e-vapor stock continued.

RLX is part of a large group of Chinese companies traded in the U.S. that have swung wildly of on-again, off-again regulatory concerns. Yesterday, the SEC added 17 more firms to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act list of companies where the firm has a branch or office that is located in a foreign jurisdiction and an oversight board has determined that it is unable to inspect or investigate completely because of a position taken by an authority in the foreign jurisdiction. The HFCAA has stated that a company would be delisted from a U.S. exchange if it was identified by the SEC for three consecutive years because of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board's inability to audit it properly

Short interest on RLX is at 6.50% of total float.

Shares of RLX are down 54% on a year-to-date basis.