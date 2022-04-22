Guess co-founders retain board seats after shareholder vote

Guess (NYSE:GES) co-founder Paul Marciano and his brother Maurice Marciano retained their board seats after efforts by activist Legion Partners to oust them failed. Guess fell 3.7%.

Guess (GES) shareholders voted to reelect the brothers to the Guess board at the fashion designer's annual meeting Friday, according to a statement.

Legion, which has a roughly 2.5% stake in Guess (NYSE:GES), in February called for the board to remove the brothers following sexual-misconduct allegations. Paul Marciano resigned in June 2018 as the company's executive chairman after a special committee completed an investigation into allegations of improper conduct.

The brothers were re-elected to the board even after proxy firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis both recommended that Guess (GES) shareholders vote against the reelection of the brothers.

"The Board of Directors takes its fiduciary duties very seriously, believes in due process and will continue to make its decisions based on factual findings," Guess said in the statement.

Legion responded to the election on Friday and highlighted that about 83% of non-insiders voted to remove Paul Marciano from the board.

"Paul Marciano may have eked out a win at today's annual meeting, but he cannot hide from the persistent reputational and valuation risks we believe his continued presence poses to Guess," Legion said in a statement.

Legion added "We contend that the vote today is a clear mandate to the independent members of the Board – this risk is unacceptable, and it is far past time to act," according to the statement.

