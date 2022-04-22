Crown Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Apr. 22, 2022 5:45 PM ETCrown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) consensus EPS estimate is $1.82 (-0.5% y/y) and consensus revenue estimate is $2.94B (-4.5% y/y).
  • Over the last 2 years, the company has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward revision.
  • CCK is set to report Q1 earnings results on Apr. 22 after market close.
