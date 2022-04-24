Universal Health Services Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 24, 2022 5:45 PM ETUniversal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.47 (+1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.24B (+7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UHS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.