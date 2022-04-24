W.R. Berkley Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 24, 2022 5:45 PM ETW. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.26B (+22.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WRB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.