Peabody Energy's stock sinks for the second day in a row
Apr. 22, 2022 3:26 PM ET BTU By: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Peabody Energy (BTU) shares sold off ~10% Friday, after falling 13% during Thursday's trading session.
- Small cap energy trades, largely ignored by institutional investors, have been under pressure this week, despite sideways commodity price action.
- Ahead of Q1 results, coal investors are likely focused on management teams' ability to sell into dislocated seaborne energy markets, and sign long-term contracts at elevated prices:
- Given Peabody's (BTU) run year to date, up 145%, it's not surprising to see investors locking in gains ahead of Q1 results; however, with Europe set to block Russian coal imports, investors could be rewarded with record profits throughout 2022.