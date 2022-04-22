Peabody Energy's stock sinks for the second day in a row

  • Peabody Energy (BTU) shares sold off ~10% Friday, after falling 13% during Thursday's trading session.
  • Small cap energy trades, largely ignored by institutional investors, have been under pressure this week, despite sideways commodity price action.
  • Ahead of Q1 results, coal investors are likely focused on management teams' ability to sell into dislocated seaborne energy markets, and sign long-term contracts at elevated prices:
  • Given Peabody's (BTU) run year to date, up 145%, it's not surprising to see investors locking in gains ahead of Q1 results; however, with Europe set to block Russian coal imports, investors could be rewarded with record profits throughout 2022.
