Zions Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 24, 2022 5:45 PM ETZions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (-37.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $700.11M (+1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZION has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.