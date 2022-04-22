Cryptocurrency lender Celsius says its rewards token prone to 'regulatory risks'
- Cryptocurrency lender Celsius (CEL-USD) Network said Friday that its reward token is prone to "regulatory risks," according to the company's recently updated disclosures.
- As a raft of crypto lenders face regulatory scrutiny over their high yielding product offerings, Celsius (CEL-USD), which allows users to stake their crypto for borrowing to earn interest in return, emphasized that its high-yield Celsius Earns Program "may be considered a risky investment."
- Note that Celsius recently offered payouts at an annual percentage yield of 18%, which is substantially higher than that of traditional banks amid historically low benchmark rates, according to CoinDesk.
- CEL along with other cryptos are "susceptible to a wide variety of risks,” including cyber theft, loss of keys and failing chains, the company said.
- Meanwhile, Celsius (CEL-USD -2.4%) tokens are edging lower to $2.10 intraday as bitcoin (BTC-USD -3.7%) and ethereum (ETH-USD -1.7%) drop past key levels.
