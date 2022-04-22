AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) slumps more than 4% Friday as Baird downgraded shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $95 price target, saying the stock is "ahead of itself" after a ~60% surge during the past two months "reflects a lot of future Switchblade orders which will take time to materialize."

"Sensitivity analysis on incremental Switchblade demand for FY 2023-25 supports a more than doubling in volume," Baird analyst Peter Arment writes, "but immediate production orders will likely layer in during FY 2023 with the stronger upside likely in FY 2024 and beyond as supply chain constraints alleviate, DoD replenishes inventory, and international orders ramp up."

AeroVironment (AVAV) shares traded at 10-month highs just a week-and-a-half ago but have turned lower since the Pentagon press secretary indicated that all 700 of the company's drones sent to Ukraine were serviced from existing stockpiles, and the Biden administration's fresh $800M commitment for the war included no additional Switchblades.

AeroVironment's (AVAV) operating loss in its latest fiscal quarter widened to $14.1M from $600K in the prior-year period.