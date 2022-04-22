Paxlovid, the COVID-19 pill developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), is set to generate $23.6 billion in revenue in 2022 to become one of the fastest-selling treatments of all time, London-based data analytics firm Airfinity Ltd. said Friday, according to Bloomberg.

While the consensus sales estimates for Paxlovid stand at $26.9 billion, Pfizer (PFE) has projected that the drug would generate $22 billion in revenue this year.

Sales of rival antiviral pills from Merck (MRK)/ Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY) are also expected to climb as case counts rise and previously authorized COVID therapies become ineffective due to the prevalence of new variants.

However, Airfinity analyst Arsalan Azad attributed the slow initial rollout of the drugs to factors such as manufacturing constraints, declining hospitalizations, lower COVID testing, and confusion over eligibility.

Pfizer (PFE) antiviral, comprising protease inhibitor nirmatrelvir and older antiviral ritonavir, was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year for those who are at a high risk of developing the severe form of COVID-19.

Last month, nearly three dozen companies agreed to manufacture the generic versions of the drug globally.

The overall sales of the drug could hit $32.5 billion this year, Airfinity said, raising its estimate from $19.5 billion previously.

Meanwhile, molnupiravir, the COVID-19 pill developed by Merck (MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is expected to generate $6.4 billion yearly sales compared to ~$5.8 billion in consensus.

According to Airfinity, Japanese drugmaker Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY) is set to add $2.5 billion in sales in 2022 from its oral COVID-19 therapy, which is currently undergoing studies.

Read: Early this month, Airfinity lowered its 2022 projection for non-Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to 6 billion doses, down from its earlier estimate of 9 billion doses.

Meanwhile, Pfizer (PFE) shares continue to underperform this year amid concerns over the prospects for its COVID-related sales.