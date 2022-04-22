Bed Bath & Beyond jumps on report of interest for BuyBuy Baby unit
Apr. 22, 2022 3:38 PM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), TWNDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) soared 10% on a report that the retailer's buybuy BABY business has received takeover interest.
- Suitors for the unit include private equity firm Cerberus Capital and Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) a SPAC chaired by Casper Sleep's former CEO Philip Krim, according to a WSJ report. Details of any bid couldn't be learned.
- CNBC reported late last month that the buybuy BABY business was said to be seeing strategic and private equity interest. Bed Bath (BBBY) announced last month that it reached an agreement with Gamestop Chairman Ryan Cohen to add three independent directors to the retailer's board.
- Cohen's RC Ventures disclosed a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in early March. Cohen argued that the buybuy BABY could be worth several billion dollars as a separate company. BBBY could use a full or partial sale of buybuy BABY to pay off debt, put cash on the balance sheet and continue reducing its share count.
- Recall last month Bloomberg reported that Games Global, a supplier to the online gaming industry, was said in talks to go public through a deal with SPAC Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (TWND).