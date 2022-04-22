Value Line stock drops 30% in two days after reaching all-time closing high
Apr. 22, 2022 3:45 PM ETValue Line, Inc. (VALU)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- After more than doubling in the previous six months, Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) stock is down 18% in late Friday trading, on the same day the financial information company increased its quarterly dividend by 14%.
- That's likely the result of some profit-taking after VALU reached an all-time closing high of 88.80 on Wednesday. Since then, the stock, which only has 9.52M common shares outstanding, has retreated ~30%.
- The fewer shares outstanding, the more volatility the stock is subject to. Value Line (VALU) may reduce its number of shares outstanding even more. In March, the company approved a program to buy back up to $2M of its shares.
- Value Line's (VALU) stock has climbed 145% in the past year and 221% in the past three years, as seen on the momentum tab.