Private securities marketplace Forge Global stock jumps 20% (Update)

Apr. 22, 2022 4:22 PM ETFRGEBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Wooden cubes with word "SPAC" on beautiful background from dollar bills, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Hazal Ak/iStock via Getty Images

Private securities marketplace Forge Global (FRGE) saw its shares rally 20% Friday.

FRGE stock opened at $11.26, hitting a session high of $20.13 in late morning. The shares closed at $14.04, up 20%.

FRGE shares have been volatile since they made their market debut on March 22 following a merger with SPAC Motive Capital. The stock closed 60% higher after its first session and hit a post-merger high of $47.50 on March 31.

FRGE and Motive Capital announced their merger agreement in September. The deal valued the proposed combined company at around $2B.

