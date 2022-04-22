Private securities marketplace Forge Global stock jumps 20% (Update)
Apr. 22, 2022 4:22 PM ETFRGEBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
Private securities marketplace Forge Global (FRGE) saw its shares rally 20% Friday.
FRGE stock opened at $11.26, hitting a session high of $20.13 in late morning. The shares closed at $14.04, up 20%.
FRGE shares have been volatile since they made their market debut on March 22 following a merger with SPAC Motive Capital. The stock closed 60% higher after its first session and hit a post-merger high of $47.50 on March 31.
FRGE and Motive Capital announced their merger agreement in September. The deal valued the proposed combined company at around $2B.