Puhui Wealth Investment Management gets Nasdaq non-compliance notice

  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) said Friday it received a Nasdaq notice regarding failure to meet minimum bid price requirement.
  • PHCF's minimum closing bid price per share was below $1 for of 30 straight business days.
  • The company has 180 calendar days, or until Oct. 10, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
  • If PHCF does not regain compliance by Oct. 10, it may be eligible for additional 180-day period to regain compliance.
  • PHCF stock, which ended 10.1% lower on Friday, has fallen 53.1% YTD.
