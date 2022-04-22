Puhui Wealth Investment Management gets Nasdaq non-compliance notice
Apr. 22, 2022 4:06 PM ETPuhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (PHCF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) said Friday it received a Nasdaq notice regarding failure to meet minimum bid price requirement.
- PHCF's minimum closing bid price per share was below $1 for of 30 straight business days.
- The company has 180 calendar days, or until Oct. 10, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
- If PHCF does not regain compliance by Oct. 10, it may be eligible for additional 180-day period to regain compliance.
- PHCF stock, which ended 10.1% lower on Friday, has fallen 53.1% YTD.