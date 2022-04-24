Whirlpool Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 24, 2022 5:45 PM ETWhirlpool Corporation (WHR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.79 (-33.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.3B (-1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WHR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.