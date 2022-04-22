Cleveland Fed's Mester says Fed doesn't need a 75 basis point hike
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, favoring a "very deliberate and very intentional" path in tightening monetary policy, said Friday she wouldn't support a 75-basis-point hike at a single FOMC meeting.
- It's important to keep in mind that "monetary policy transmits to the economy via expectations and movements in financial markets," she said in an interview on CNBC. "A shock of 75 basis points — I don't think it's needed for what we're trying to do with our policy."
- Mester targets getting rates to 2.5% this year, she said, which will take a few 50-bps increases.
- Investment bank Nomura said Friday that it expects the FOMC to hike the fed funds rate by 75 bps in June and July after a 50-bps increase in May.