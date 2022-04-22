Healthcare AI Acquisition regains Nasdaq listing compliance
Apr. 22, 2022 4:21 PM ETHealthcare AI Acquisition Corp. - Units (HAIAU)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Healthcare AI Acquisition (HAIA) (NASDAQ:HAIAU) regains Nasdq compliance fro continued listing.
- On April 19, company had received Nasdaq notice for failure to timely file its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021.
- On April 1, 2022, the company filed notification of late filing, indicating that the filing of its Form 10-K will be delayed.
- On April 21, 2022, the company filed the Form 10-K to cure its filing deficiency
- On April 22, 2021, the company received a letter from Nasdaq confirming it regained compliance with the Nasdaq listing rules.