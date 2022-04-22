Blank check co Springwater Special Situations regains compliance with Nasdaq listing rules
Apr. 22, 2022 4:22 PM ETSpringwater Special Situations Corp. (SWSS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Blank check company Springwater Special Situations (NASDAQ:SWSS) on Friday said it had regained compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules.
- SWSS said on April 19 it got a Nasdaq notice regarding failure to comply with listing rules as the company's 10-K filing for FY ended Dec. 31, 2021 had not been received.
- Nasdaq had informed that company that it had until June 18, 2022 to submit a plan to regain compliance.
- SWSS filed the required form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, subsequently regaining compliance.