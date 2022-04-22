Staffing 360 gets Nasdaq notice of additional determination of delinquency
Apr. 22, 2022 4:25 PM ETStaffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) on Friday said it received a Nasdaq notice of an additional determination of delinquency for not timely filing its Form 10-K for the year ended Jan. 1.
- STAF expects to file its Form 10-K in the near term once the audit is complete.
- On Apr. 12, STAF received a Nasdaq letter, which granted its request for continued listing, subject to the company effecting a reverse stock split on or about May 26 and complying with the bid price rule on or before Jun. 22.