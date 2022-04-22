Staffing 360 gets Nasdaq notice of additional determination of delinquency

  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) on Friday said it received a Nasdaq notice of an additional determination of delinquency for not timely filing its Form 10-K for the year ended Jan. 1.
  • STAF expects to file its Form 10-K in the near term once the audit is complete.
  • On Apr. 12, STAF received a Nasdaq letter, which granted its request for continued listing, subject to the company effecting a reverse stock split on or about May 26 and complying with the bid price rule on or before Jun. 22.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.