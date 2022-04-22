Israeli medtech Alpha Tau stock slides 12% after rallying 20% in prior session

Medtech Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) stock slid 12% Friday after rallying 20% in the previous session.

Alpha Tau (DRTS) shares opened at $9.97, rising to a session high of $10.21 before sinking to a low of $8.47 in mid-afternoon. The stock closed at $8.92, down 12%.

The medical device maker made its US market debut on March 8 following a merger with SPAC Healthcare Capital Corp. Alpha Tau (DRTS) received gross proceeds of approximately $90M from the deal.

Based in Israel, Alpha Tau (DRTS) has developed an alpha radiation therapy device called Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The device is currently in clinical testing.

