Performance Drink Group retracts statement over use of trademark term

Apr. 22, 2022 4:29 PM ETPerformance Drink Group, Inc. (PDPG)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Sports nutrition and energy drinks manufacturer Performance Drink Group (OTCPK:PDPG) retracted a statement, marketing its Pro Boost product, over the use of the term '5-hour energy'.
  • '5-Hour Energy' is the trademark of IP Holdings and Innovation Ventures. The companies are neither affiliated with PDPG or its products, nor endorsed, sponsored or approved PDPG or its products.
  • PDPG agreed to not use the term again.
  • The product will be available in the 4-6 weeks, according to the company.
  • Additionally, PDPG engaged TD Media for raising awareness about the company and providing digital media marketing campaigns.
  • The engagement, currently ongoing, is expected to extend for a period of 90 days and has a digital-spend budget of ~$300K.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.