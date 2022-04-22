Performance Drink Group retracts statement over use of trademark term
Apr. 22, 2022 4:29 PM ETPerformance Drink Group, Inc. (PDPG)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Sports nutrition and energy drinks manufacturer Performance Drink Group (OTCPK:PDPG) retracted a statement, marketing its Pro Boost product, over the use of the term '5-hour energy'.
- '5-Hour Energy' is the trademark of IP Holdings and Innovation Ventures. The companies are neither affiliated with PDPG or its products, nor endorsed, sponsored or approved PDPG or its products.
- PDPG agreed to not use the term again.
- The product will be available in the 4-6 weeks, according to the company.
- Additionally, PDPG engaged TD Media for raising awareness about the company and providing digital media marketing campaigns.
- The engagement, currently ongoing, is expected to extend for a period of 90 days and has a digital-spend budget of ~$300K.