Medirom Healthcare regains compliance with Nasdaq listing standard

Apr. 22, 2022 4:32 PM ETMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Medirom Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) it had received notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market on Tuesday that it had regained compliance with the minimum market value of listed securities standard under the Nasdaq Listing Rule.
  • On Jan 18, Nasdaq had notified the company that it had failed to maintain a minimum market value of listed securities of $35 million over the previous 30 business days as part of the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • The company said it has had market value of listed securities of $35M or greater for 10 consecutive business days, from April 10 to April 19, and the matter is now closed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.