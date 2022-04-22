Medirom Healthcare regains compliance with Nasdaq listing standard
Apr. 22, 2022 4:32 PM ETMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Medirom Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) it had received notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market on Tuesday that it had regained compliance with the minimum market value of listed securities standard under the Nasdaq Listing Rule.
- On Jan 18, Nasdaq had notified the company that it had failed to maintain a minimum market value of listed securities of $35 million over the previous 30 business days as part of the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The company said it has had market value of listed securities of $35M or greater for 10 consecutive business days, from April 10 to April 19, and the matter is now closed.