Smart Powerr says no longer in compliance with Nasdaq listing rules
Apr. 22, 2022 4:42 PM ETSmart Powerr Corp. (CREG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) on Friday said it got a Nasdaq notice that it was no longer in compliance with listing rules due to delay in its 10-K filing for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
- CREG is required to submit a plan to regain compliance no later than June 20, 2022.
- If Nasdaq accepts the plan, CREG can get up to 180 days from the form 10-K's due date, or until Oct. 17, 2022, to regain compliance.
- The company had previously said it was unable to file the form 10-K by the original deadline due to the impact of COVID-19 in China, where it provides industrial waste-to-energy solutions.
- CREG earlier closed -3.3% at $5.35.