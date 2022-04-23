Demand for COVID-19 vaccines and therapies helped contribute to a 12% increase in spending on medicines in the U.S. in 2021, according to the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science.

U.S. spending on medicines reached $407B last year, with COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics adding $29B to that amount.

IQVIA's (IQV) report, The Use of Medicines in the U.S. 2022, found that prescription drug use reached 194B daily doses in 2021, a new record. However, new prescriptions dispensed for acute and chronic medicines has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The use of biosimilars -- generic versions of expensive biologic-based drugs -- increased significantly and offset increased use of branded medicines.

Specialty medicines now account for 55% of all spending driven by growth in autoimmune and oncology treatments. A decade ago, these medicines only accounted for 28% of spend.

In 2021, patient out-of-pocket costs rose $4B to $79B.

The report also found that health services utilization returned to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021. However, it has not yet made up for the backlog of mixed healthcare visits.

Telehealth visits, which accounted for less than 1% of all doctor visits prior to the pandemic and reached 15% in April 2020, accounted for ~4% in the second half of 2021.

IQVIA (IQV) predicted that use and spending on medicines in the U.S. will return to pre-pandemic growth by 2023, with a compund annual growth rate of 1%-4% through 2026.

The reported noted that more than 250 new drugs are expected to launch in the next five years adding more than $100B in new spending. Immunology, oncology, and neurology therapies will spearhead this growth.

According to data from Rx Savings Solutions, drugmakers increased the list prices of prescription medicines by an average of 6.6% during the first few weeks of 2022.