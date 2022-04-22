STX Entertainment has closed its sale to the private-equity Najafi Companies, finalizing a divorce from its ill-fated combination with Eros International as Eros STX (NYSE:ESGC).

STX will move on as an independent mini-major studio again under the guidance of founder Robert Simonds as its chairman, with Noah Fogelson serving as new CEO.

The Najafi Cos. had reached a deal to buy STX in December for $173 million; that deal was subject to a 45-day go-shop period that ended up generating a bid for STX (which came in too low for STX's taste) from fellow mini-major Lions Gate (LGF.A) (LGF.B).

Forest Road was originally part of the Najafi group but aren't part of the new studio going forward.

STX launched a film slate to much fanfare at the beginning of 2015, and by April 2020 it had released 34 films. Now free of Eros, it's planning 15 films per year (five for the big screen and the rest likely streaming).

Eros STX stock (ESGC) has fallen 93% from last summer's 52-week high of $33.60.

The marriage of STX with India-based Eros was just two years in length. The two companies agreed to a stock-for-stock merger in April 2020; they closed their Hollywood/Bollywood marriage on July 30.