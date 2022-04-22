Jack Dorsey changes his title to Block head and chairperson
- At Jack Dorsey's request, his title will be changed to Block (NYSE:SQ) head and chairperson vs. his current title of CEO, president and chairperson, Block said in a filing after Friday's close.
- "There will be no changes in Mr. Dorsey's roles and responsibility and he will continue to serve as principal executive officer of the company," the company said.
- Separately, Block (SQ) disclosed that Sharon Rothstein, who was named to the board in January, will served on the board's Compensation Committee, effective immediately.
- In November, Dorsey stepped down as CEO of Twitter (TWTR).