SharpLink Gaming gets Nasdaq notice of deficiency
Apr. 22, 2022 4:53 PM ETSharpLink Gaming Ltd (SBET)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) said Friday it received a letter from the Nasdaq, notifying that it is not in compliance with the alternative criteria for continued listing on the exchange.
- SBET has 180 days, or until Oct. 17, to regain compliance.
- The company said it is in compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards under the alternative minimum stockholders' equity standard.
- SBET believes it will be able to prove compliance upon filing of its audited financial results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.