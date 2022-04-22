SharpLink Gaming gets Nasdaq notice of deficiency

Apr. 22, 2022 4:53 PM ETSharpLink Gaming Ltd (SBET)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) said Friday it received a letter from the Nasdaq, notifying that it is not in compliance with the alternative criteria for continued listing on the exchange.
  • SBET has 180 days, or until Oct. 17, to regain compliance.
  • The company said it is in compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards under the alternative minimum stockholders' equity standard.
  • SBET believes it will be able to prove compliance upon filing of its audited financial results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
