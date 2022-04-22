Allarity Therapeutics says no longer in compliance with Nasdaq listing rules

Apr. 22, 2022 5:10 PM ETAllarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) on Friday said it got a Nasdaq notice on April 20 that it was no longer in compliance with listing rules due to delay in its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
  • ALLR has 60 days to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance.
  • If Nasdaq accepts the plan, ALLR can get up to 180 days from the form 10-K's due date to regain compliance.
  • The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company said it expects to file the form 10-K within the 60-day period, which ends on June 19.
  • ALLR stock earlier closed +1% at $2.02.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.