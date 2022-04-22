Allarity Therapeutics says no longer in compliance with Nasdaq listing rules
Apr. 22, 2022 5:10 PM ETAllarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) on Friday said it got a Nasdaq notice on April 20 that it was no longer in compliance with listing rules due to delay in its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
- ALLR has 60 days to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance.
- If Nasdaq accepts the plan, ALLR can get up to 180 days from the form 10-K's due date to regain compliance.
- The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company said it expects to file the form 10-K within the 60-day period, which ends on June 19.
- ALLR stock earlier closed +1% at $2.02.