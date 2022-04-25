U.S. mortgage delinquency rate drops to record low in March: Black Knight

Past Due Mortgage statement on a desk.

KLH49/iStock via Getty Images

  • The national mortgage delinquency sank to a record low in March, as a robust labor market, continued student loan deferrals, strong post-forbearance performance, and millions of refinances at record-low interest rates helped household balance sheets.
  • The national delinquency rate fell by more than half a percentage point to 2.84%, and breaking the previous record of 3.22% set in January 2020, according to Black Knight's "First Look" into March 2022 month-end mortgage performance.
  • "While March typically sees the strongest mortgage performance of any month — with delinquencies falling more than 10% on average over the past 20 years — this year's 15.5% reduction was exceptionally strong," according to the report.
  • Prepayment activity rose by 9% in March even as interest rates climbed, likely driven in part by seasonal increases in home sales-related prepays, the report said.
  • The number of active foreclosures, though, edged slightly higher in March, the first Y/Y increase in almost 10 years.
  • Last week, mortgage rates climbed to 5.1%, a seventh straight weekly increase.
